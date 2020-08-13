Alabama farmers will be receiving assistance from the Coronavirus Relief Grant Fund. Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday awarded $26 million for the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program.
“Agriculture has an economic impact of over $70 billion in the state of Alabama. I know firsthand how hard our farmers work each day, and they are without a doubt a major part of who we are in Alabama,” Ivey said. “Due to COVID-19, numerous farms and processing facilities have struggled to remain open and sell their products. Establishing the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program is not only the right thing to do to protect our farmers, but it also key to stabilizing Alabama’s economy.”
The Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program will be administered through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and will be allocated to the following:
Direct Payment Business Stabilization Grants to Cattle Producers- $10.5 million
Meat Processing Plant Reimbursement Program- $1.5 million
Poultry Farmer Stabilization Grant Program- $4 million
Catfish Processor Reimbursement Program- $500,000
Fruit & Vegetable Processor Reimbursement Program- $500,000
State Supplemental CFAP Grant Program- $8 million
Nursery Grower Reimbursement Program- $1 million
“We appreciate Gov. Ivey and Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate working with our members and other stakeholders to assess losses resulting from market disruption and identify urgent needs for stabilizing Alabama’s agricultural economy,” said Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “The Federation’s staff, county leaders and state commodity committees were instrumental in developing a plan that addresses farmers’ immediate needs while strengthening agricultural infrastructure for the future.”
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
