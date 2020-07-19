The Cullman County Extension Office is in the process of planning hands-on projects for area youth looking for something to do at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
First up, an apron contest.
How it works: Go to the Cullman County Extension Facebook page for instructions. Pick up a free apron kit at the extension office. This kit contains a pattern, materials and an enrollment form. Make the apron and return with evaluation and form. Deadline is Sept. 1.
For more information, call the extension office at 256-737-9386
