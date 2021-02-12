The annual Empty Bowls of Cullman County fundraiser has been canceled for 2021, leaving Cullman Caring for Kids without one of its major sources of funding for the year.
The yearly event is typically hosted at Cullman First United Methodist Church United every Presidents' Day, and offers guests a bowl of chili served in a handmade bowl crafted by a local artisan, along with a grilled cheese, a silent auction, live music and an evening of fellowship with their neighbors who gather support Cullman Caring for Kids.
This year's cancelation is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also because the supply of bowls has been depleted due to last year's successful event and fewer members of the community who are making them, event organizer Tanya Shearer said in an emailed announcement.
She said the hope is that COVID-19 will no longer be such a concern and there will be enough bowls for Empty Bowls to resume its regular schedule in February of 2022.
Cullman Caring for Kids Executive Director Javon Daniel said the event usually brings in around $13,000 to $14,000 in donations each year, and last year's Empty Bowls raised a record $24,000.
Losing that funding in a time when fundraising is already difficult will be a big blow to the organization's mission to prevent child abuse and feed the area's families, he said.
"It's really the biggest fundraiser we have during the year," he said. "It's going to hurt."
Cullman Caring for Kids will be open this coming Monday on the day that Empty Bowls is usually held, and Daniel asked anyone who usually comes by for a bowl of chili or makes a donation at the event to stop by their office at 402 Arnold St NE to make their donations there.
"That's what we're encouraging them to do," he said. "We need the funds because we're talking about several thousand dollars that we're going to be short."
Along with the fundraising aspect of the evening, Empty Bowls also lets everyone gather at Cullman First United Methodist to eat together and see each other while supporting Caring for Kids, but that closeness that is usually a selling point for the event is one of the main reasons why it can't be held this year, Daniel said.
"I know that the Empty Bowls Committee is doing the right thing," he said. "Because there's no way that we would be able to put that many people that close together."
Daniel said he appreciates the members of the Empty Bowls Committee who help organize the event each year, everyone who volunteers to help out, the artisans who provide the bowls and everyone who has come out every year to show their support since its inception 18 years ago.
"It's special," he said. "It's a special part of the community for almost 20 years."
While it may not be possible this year, Daniel said he believes that Empty Bowls will be able to return in the future.
"We don't want it to end," he said. "We're going to miss it big time, but we don't want it to end."
Empty Bowls donations can be mailed to Cullman Caring for Kids at:
Cullman Caring for Kids
PO Box 698
Cullman, AL 35056
Donations can also be made online at cullmancaringforkids.com.
