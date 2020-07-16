The deadlines to apply for virtual school in the Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems are approaching.
Parents of children in the Cullman City School System have until Friday to fill out a form indicating whether their child will be attending school in-class or online. A link to the form can be found at cullmancats.net/Page/2734
Families in the Cullman County School System have until Tuesday to indicate if their child wishes to attend school virtually. A link to the Cullman County Virtual Academy's submission form can be found on the front page of the system's website, ccboe.org
Both systems are offering the option of virtual school in lieu of traditional in-person school for students who may be unsafe or feel uncomfortable returning to the classroom. Any student in either system who attends school virtually will be able to switch to traditional school at the end of the semester.
In the event that COVID-19 cases rise in the area, students who are attending school in-class could also move to a remote learning model or a mix of remote and in-person learning.
