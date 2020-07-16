In this photo from May, James Lino, 9, waves to his teacher Amy Hays in Marietta, Georgia during a virtual class on Zoom. James was staying with grandparents, James and Suzanne "Oma" Shavers, in Cullman. After a trip home, James returned to Cullman for a visit. Now, Suzanne, a retired 2nd grade teacher, will be putting her skills to the test once again. James' school district announced on July 16 that all students will move to virtual classrooms for the semester. He'll remain in Cullman for his Oma's school.