Cullman County now has six confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and Cullman Regional continues to see more patients hospitalized from the virus.
According to the latest update from the hospital, Cullman Regional currently has 20 patients who are being treated for COVID-19 with two of those patients are on ventilators. Eleven others are waiting to receive test results.
As of Friday, 554 cases have been confirmed in Cullman County, with 180 of those coming in the last 14 days.
In his latest video update, Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city recently launched the “It’s Not About You” campaign to stress the importance of wearing a mask and taking preventative measures to protect themselves and others from the virus, and he encouraged local residents to follow directions from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“While I realize that there are lots of opinions out there, the safest path seems to be following the recommendations set by the CDC and the ADPH,” he said. “There is a lot riding on the next few weeks to stop the numbers from rising.”
According to Cullman Regional, the majority of new cases appear to be through general community spread, and the hospital is encouraging community members to continue to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines, including the following:
- Maintaining a six-foot distance from anyone outside of your household when you leave home.
- Wear a mask when you are unable to maintain a 6-ft. distance from others outside of your immediate household.
- Wash your hands often, especially in public places – water and soap are best, but use 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when water and soap are unavailable.
- Practice good hand hygiene: cover your coughs and sneezes, don’t touch your face and wash your hands often.
- Disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often.
Cullman Regional now offers a COVID-19 self-checker on its website. Access the self-checker by visiting CullmanRegional.com and clicking the teal heart in the bottom right corner of the screen.
If anyone has questions or concerns about COVID-19 and what they should do, they can call the Cullman Regional COVID-19 Information Line at 256-735-5530. The call center is now open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
