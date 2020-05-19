After several weeks of not having a COVID-19 hospitalization, Cullman County Regional Hospital is now treating one patient with the disease.
The hospital had not had a patient hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since April 22.
As of Tuesday, there have been 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cullman County, but no deaths. Statewide, there have been more than 12,000 confirmed cases and more than 500 deaths.
In addition to testing for the virus, Cullman Regional is now offering the COVID-19 antibody test for patients. The test is currently being sent to the hospital’s reference lab, Mayo Medical Laboratories.
COVID-19 antibody tests can be ordered through the Cullman Regional Outpatient Lab by physicians or is offered in the following Cullman Regional clinics:
· Cullman Regional Urgent Care
· Cullman Regional Family & Internal Medicine
· Cullman Regional Family Care South
The hospital cautions that there is still a lot being learned about the virus and testing. “With so much unknown about the coronavirus, there is equally as much unknown about the COVID-19 antibody test,” Cullman Regional Chief Medical Officer William Smith, MD said. “However, many local community members are simply curious to see if they have the antibodies or not.”
“Results should be viewed with caution as it is not known if the presence of antibodies, indicated by a positive test, actually indicates immunity or protection from COVID infection,” Smith said. “Patients should consult their healthcare providers with any questions about testing or test results.”
Having a positive antibody test does not necessarily indicate that an individual is protected against re-infection. Positive results do not indicate or rule out active infection or asymptomatic carriage. It can take 2-3 weeks for the antibodies to develop.
“Regardless of test results, patients should always follow current guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and hand washing,” Smith said.
