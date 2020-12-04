Cullman Regional announced that it is one of 13 health systems in the State of Alabama selected to provide vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers in the first round of vaccine distributions in the State of Alabama.
“We are proud to have been selected as a Phase 1 Vaccination Clinic location,” Cullman Regional CEO James Clements said. “Phase 1 of the vaccination program is designed to provide front line health care providers with the vaccine.”
According to Alabama Department of Public Health, the State of Alabama will receive an initial allocation of 40,950 Pfizer Vaccines which will be distributed to 13 health systems and include 15 different vaccination clinic locations. Of that total, Cullman Regional will receive 1,950 vaccinations. Federal and State government guidelines specify how the vaccinations will be allocated to front line workers. The allocations are: EMS Staff (15% of allocation), Physicians (15% of allocation), Nursing Home Personnel (20% of allocation), and Hospital Staff (50% of allocation).
Cullman Regional is currently working to set up a Vaccination Clinic with appointments on our campus in order to accommodate all parties in a timely manner. The vaccine requires each dose to be defrosted prior to use and must be used within a limited timeframe; therefore, appointments will be required in order to ensure efficient use of all allocated vaccinations.
“The vaccine we will receive is set to be granted EUA (Emergency Use Approval) by the FDA on December 10,” said Chief Medical Officer William Smith, MD. “We hope to receive our allocation soon after the approval; therefore, we will have our full vaccination plan ready by next week. We hope to learn more in the coming days and will share information with the community as it becomes available.”
For more information, visit CullmanRegional.com or follow Cullman Regional Medical Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for up-to-date information.
