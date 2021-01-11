Cullman Regional has established a waiting list for any community members interested in receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine. The form to join the waitlist can be completed online at cullmanregional.com/covidvaccine.
Completing the form is not a guarantee of an appointment as Cullman Regional has a limited supply of the vaccine.
If you join the waitlist, you will be contacted directly when an appointment is available. No walk-ins will be accepted. Cullman Regional is following the distribution plans outlined by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Information about additional vaccination locations is available on the ADPH website.
“We are actively working to get as many high-risk community members scheduled as possible,” said Lindsey Dossey, VP of Marketing. “The quickest way for anyone to get on the waitlist is by filling out the online form.”
For anyone who does not have internet access, they can fill out the attached form and mail to:
Cullman Regional
Attn: COVID VACCINE
PO Box 1108
Cullman, AL 35056
Stay Up-to-Date on all of the information regarding COVID-19 by following Cullman Regional on Social Media: Facebook, Instagram & Twitter or visit CullmanRegional.com/covid19.
