MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As Alabama experiences a surge of coronavirus cases, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized the role of personal responsibility to curb the spread of the virus instead of new closure orders.
As of Monday, 273 cases had been confirmed in Cullman County with 125 of those coming in the last 14 days. One death has been reported in the county.
The uptick in cases brought an abrupt halt to reopening plans of at least one courthouse office. The Cullman County Probate Office announced Monday that it is temporarily closing down again as a precaution.
According to a probate announcement, the decision to close was made following a meeting between probate Judge Tammy Brown, county attorney Emily Niezer Johnston, and “a county commissioner.”
Brown said in the announcement that she “could neither confirm or deny any report that any specific employee” in her office had contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus “due to confidentiality reasons.” But, Brown added, “I had a professional cleaning company clean the probate office in the early onset of this health pandemic” and that she’s received an assurance from the county commission that the entire courthouse will again undergo a similar cleaning.
Though the probate office is targeting a June 22 reopening, Brown advised in the announcement that the virus’ spread poses an ongoing “very real health pandemic” that she takes seriously, and that it’s “better to be safe than sorry” when it comes to exercising extra precaution to prevent the virus’ spread.
As of Monday, more than 25,000 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. More than a fourth of the cases have come in the last two weeks, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The state hit records highs this past week for hospitalizations — with more than 640 patients in hospitals— and for cases reported in a single day, with 1,000-plus cases being reported.
"Governor Ivey continues to reiterate that the threat of this virus is not behind us," Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said.
When asked if new closure orders are under consideration, the governor's office emphasized the role of personal responsibility in stopping the spread of the virus.
"Until our next update, the governor continues to stress the need for personal responsibility. If we do not take it upon ourselves to keep ourselves and others safe by taking smart health precautions, we cannot expect to make progress," Maiola said.
Health officials expressed concern about the rapid rise in cases and urged people to take precautions.
"It's been an unfortunate series of days of record setting," Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB's division of infectious diseases, said at a news conference Monday.
"In my opinion. I think we now have just widespread sustained community spread," she said.
Marrazzo urged people to take precautions, such as wearing a mask, when they go out.
"Unfortunately, a lot of people are going out and forgetting that wearing a mask is an essential part of being able to reenter society," Marrazzo said.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said the increased numbers aren't just a result of more testing because there has been a jump in the percentage of positive tests.
Health officials reminded people to: wash hands often, avoid touching the face, cover their faces when they cough or sneeze; avoid close contact with those who are sick; maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in your household; use cloth face coverings when in public; and clean and disinfect frequently used items and touched surfaces often.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
Times reporter Benjamin Bullard contributed to this report.
