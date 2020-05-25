The Cullman Power Board (CPB) has resumed normal customer collection policies effective May 18. Due to COVID-19, utility collection activity had been curtailed and termination of customers’ power service for nonpayment was suspended since mid-March. CPB has continued mailing second notices to advise customers of delinquent balances during the entire period. CPB has initiated a program to transition utility customers who are delinquent to a more timely payment of monthly utility bills that are presently past due.
CPB is also coordinating collection efforts with other agencies who provide sources of funds for payment of customer delinquent utility balances owed.
Effective May 25, customers can obtain an application packet to seek third-party payment of delinquent utility balances from CAPNA (Community Action Partnership of North Alabama). CAPNA has an office located at 107 2nd Ave NE, which is directly across the street from Cullman Power Board.
CAPNA will announce its revised hours of operation soon. In the interim and on days that the CAPNA office is not open, customers with delinquent balances can fill out an application for financial assistance and bring it along with the supporting documentation to CPB at 106 2nd Ave NE. CPB will scan the information and submit the completed application and attachments electronically to CAPNA.
“It is important that all CPB customers act soon to apply for financial assistance from CAPNA, as those funds are limited,” said Cullman Power Board General Manager Mike Manning.
The financial assistance is federally funded through the LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program). CAPNA can be contacted for additional information and programmatic updates. The LIHEAP program is a longstanding resource of utility payment funds. However, it has been modified and enhanced in response to the needs of those whose have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, CAPNA can be reached online at capna.org or by calling 256-734-5170 or 256-355-7843.
