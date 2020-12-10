In practicing an abundance of caution in order to keep the library open and prevent having to close entirely, the Cullman County Public Library will be temporarily moving to Curbside Service Only starting Friday, December 11. On January 11, the library will reassess the need for contactless service. No overdue fees will be charged for materials.
The Curbside Request form can be accessed on the library website.
When you request materials, they will be placed inside a locker in front of the building, and you will be contacted with what that locker’s combination is so that you can pick up your items. When you are finished with your items and would like to return them, just place them in the book drop on the east side of the building.
Library computers will be available, but only by appointment for school matters or personal business. Faxing and notarizing will also be done by setting up an appointment by phone, text or email. You can also email the library what you’d like to have printed, and they can place it in a locker for you to pick up, just like with Curbside Request.
Staff will be on hand to assist patrons via call, text, and email Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Call 256-734-2720 or email cullmanpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Pick ups can be made after hours.
We also would like to encourage our patrons to enjoy the library’s numerous digital materials with Overdrive and Camellia net. We offer Magazines, eBooks, Audiobooks, and Videos. Access the library catalogue here.
