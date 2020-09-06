According to a post on the Cullman High School Facebook page, traditional students will begin a hybrid schedule on Tuesday due to increased cases of COVID-19 “among CHS students and families.”
The change is also due to an “increased exposure on campus” and due to students changing classes multiple time a day. This schedule will continue until October 2.
The post further states “We have made many adjustments to do our best to mitigate the spread of the virus. With 50% student capacity on campus, we can ensure social distancing in our classrooms to maintain 6-foot distance among students.”
According to administration officials, a number of students are quarantining due to the protocol laid out by the ADPH stating that individuals in close proximity (6 feet for more than 15 minutes) of an infected individual must be quarantined. The post did not state how many positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported or how many students were in quarantine.
Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Details regarding attendance and instructional information will be emailed to parents and students.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, this week with start with last names beginning with A-K on Tuesday and Wednesday in person. Last names L-Z will be in attendance on Thursday and Friday.
In order to be counted in attendance for the day, students not scheduled to be at school on remote days are required to participate in the class Google Meets and complete daily assignments on Schoology. Career Center Students will continue to follow the CATA schedule. Parents with transportation questions should contact Assistant Principal Mark Stephens at mstephens@cullmancats.net.
