The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported one confirmed COVID-19 death in Cullman County Monday, as the number of positive tests for the disease rose to 147.
It’s not clear if the death is recent, or is confirmation of an earlier reported death.
In the past week, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cullman County has doubled.
According to ADPH spokesperson Arrol Sheehan, “ADPH is aware of the increase in Cullman County and relates this to cases in entities, such as long term care and workplaces, as well as community spread. ADPH reminds that social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and wearing cloth face coverings, as well as staying at home as much as possible are measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
On Friday, Cullman will host a socially-distanced Allen Jackson Drive-In Concert. Shops in the Warehouse District will also be holding a sidewalk sale that day.
City officials are encouraging visitors to follow ADPH guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks. “Personally, if it’s me and it’s a crowded area, I’m going to wear a mask,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs.
As of Monday, Alabama had more than 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 640 deaths, according to ADPH.
Nearly a third of the cases were reported in the last two weeks as the state loosened restrictions on gatherings and public places. Health officials have said the jump in cases is cases is likely because of both increased testing and increased spread of the virus.
The state last month lifted most of the restrictions that had been in place, allowing restaurants, hair salons, entertainment venues and other places to open with social distancing requirements.
A little more than 2,700 of the state’s total COVID cases are in people who live, or work in, a long-term care facility. About 2,253 are in people who work in doctor’s offices and hospitals.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said last week that city may consider an ordinance to require face masks in public.
Montgomery has become an emerging hotspot for coronavirus. State Health Officer Scott Harris said last week there is evidence of community spread instead of cases being linked to a singular location such as a nursing home or an event.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reported Friday that 61 employees and contract staff members have reported testing positive for COVID-19. The prison system said 12 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
