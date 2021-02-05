Students in middle school and high school will return to a four-day school week on campus beginning Monday, February 8. (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)
Middle and high school students are currently attending two days per week on campus, depending on last name. The system has operated under the hybrid model since November 2, 2020 and transitioned to a two-week remote schedule at the beginning of the spring semester.
Elementary students are already on a four-day school schedule, and that will remain unchanged.
Wednesdays will continue be reserved for teachers to have time to work with virtual students, and for school deep cleaning.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette has a goal of returning students to a five-day school week as quickly and safely as possible. The move to four days per week is the next step in that process.
“I believe our plan to begin this semester remotely has put us in good position to transition back to four days a week with our middle and high schools. Our goal is to have all students back at school five days a week. Our hope is that this will be soon.”
Masks are required on campus, and all other state guidelines will be followed in all school buildings and at school events.
