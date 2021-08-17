Cullman City Schools has seen a total of 42 positive cases of COVID-19 among both students and school staff since the beginning of the new school year on August 11 through Tuesday, August 17.
East Elementary School has had 10 students and five staff members test positive; Cullman High School has had eight students and seven staff members test positive; Cullman Middle School has had seven students and one staff member test positive; and West Elementary School has had three students and one staff member test positive. Cullman Primary School has reported no positive cases of COVID-19 among students or faculty up to this point.
That makes for a total of 28 students who have tested positive, along with 14 staff members.
Cullman City Schools have also had students out to quarantine as a precaution related to potential exposure to COVID-19, though exact totals for students who have missed classes due to quarantines are not yet available.
Students who are a close contact will not need to quarantine if they have no symptoms and are vaccinated; have no symptoms and tested positive in the prior three months; or have no symptoms and were correctly wearing a mask.
