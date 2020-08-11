The Cullman City Schools has revised the start date of the 2020-21 school year from August 19 to the new date August 20. In addition, a modified plan will be used:

● On Thursday, August 20th, only students whose last name begins with the letters A-K will attend school.

● On Friday, August 21st, only students whose last name begins with the letters L-Z will attend school.

● Students living in the same household regardless of the last name are to attend school on the day associated with the oldest child’s last name. For example, if the oldest child’s last name is Smith, the siblings would attend on Friday, August 21st.

● On Monday, August 24th, ALL students will attend school unless otherwise directed by the school administration.

The changes to the school year will ensure that new transitions and school procedures developed for the reopening of schools due to the COVID 19 pandemic guidelines are implemented successfully. This modified plan will give our administrators, faculty and staff sufficient time to address and make any adjustments necessary to ensure we are implementing state guidelines to the best of our ability. Any questions about the revised school start date revisions should be directed to the local school office.

The city school system's change to its return from summer comes after the Cullman County School System announced a similar change at the end of July.

Student in the county system will follow the same procedure for the first two days of school, with students with the last name beginning with A-K having Thursday, Aug. 20 as their first day of school, and students will the last name beginning with L-Z will have their first day of school on Friday, Aug. 21.