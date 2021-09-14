The Cullman City Schools system has a total of 22 students currently absent due to reported positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, September 14, according to the latest school attendance data.
Cullman High School reported 8 positive student cases, Cullman City Primary School reported 5 positive cases, Cullman Middle School reported 4 positive cases, West Elementary School reported 3 positive cases, and East Elementary reported 2 positive cases.
In regards to absences due to students quarantining after exposure to a positive case of COVID-19: Cullman High School reported 27 absences, East Elementary School reported 15 absences, West Elementary School reported 14 total absences, Cullman City Primary School reported 13 absences, and Cullman Middle School reported 7 absences.
Per protocol, students who are a close contact to someone with a positive case of COVID-19 will not need to quarantine if they have no symptoms and are vaccinated; have no symptoms and tested positive in the prior three months; or have no symptoms and were correctly wearing a mask.
Cullman City Schools has a total enrollment of 3,224 students.
