According to the latest attendance data, Cullman City Schools currently has a total of 107 reported positive cases of COVID-19 among students as of Tuesday, August 24. The school system has also seen a total of 247 students quarantining and absent due to possible exposure to COVID-19, as of the same date.
East Elementary School has 33 positive cases; Cullman High School has 29 positive cases; Cullman Middle School has 28 positive cases; West Elementary School has 11 positive cases; and Cullman City Primary School has 6 positive cases. In regards to percentage, a total of 3.3 percent of Cullman City Schools students have reported positive cases of COVID.
In regards to absences due to students quarantining because of possible exposure, East Elementary School has 79 students absent due to possible exposure; Cullman High School has 71 students absent due to possible exposure; West Elementary School has 40 students absent due to possible exposure; Cullman City Primary School has 40 students absent due to possible exposure; and Cullman Middle School has 17 students absent due to possible exposure. In regards to percentage, a total of 7.62 percent of Cullman City Schools students were absent due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
Accounting for both positive COVID-19 cases and students quarantining due to possible exposure, Cullman City Schools has 354 students absent, accounting for approximately 10.9 percent of students.
