The Cullman City Schools system has a total of 36 students absent due to reported positive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, September 7, according to the latest school attendance data.
West Elementary School reported 13 positive student cases, Cullman High School reported 9 positive student cases, East Elementary School reported 7 positive student cases, Cullman City Primary School reported 4 positive student cases, and Cullman Middle School reported 3 positive student cases.
In regards to absences due to students quarantining after exposure to a positive case of COVID-19: West Elementary School reported 28 absences, Cullman High School reported 20 absences, East Elementary School reported 17 absences, Cullman Middle School reported 17 absences, and Cullman City Primary School reported 17 absences.
Both Cullman Middle School and East Elementary School currently have a temporary two-week mask requirement on campus due to an increase in COVID-19 cases during the first few weeks of the school year. Per protocol, if students are properly wearing a mask they will not be asked to stay home and quarantine. The requirement remains in effect on those two campuses until the end of the school day on Sept. 10.
Cullman City Schools has a total enrollment of 3,231 students.
