Cullman County Schools are set to reopen this August, and the system is looking to hear from families who may want a virtual option for their child.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said schools will be reopening for in-person learning on Aug. 20, but the system is working to provide virtual learning for families who don’t feel safe sending their child to school while the pandemic is still active in the community.
He said the purpose of the survey is to get an idea of how many parents may want to keep their child at home to take online classes, and a link to the survey can be found on each school’s website.
Links to every schools’ website can be found on the system’s website, ccboe.org.
Barnette said he personally believes students will fare better when they are actually sitting in a classroom with their teachers and classmates.
“I truly believe that the best instruction is face-to-face instruction with a teacher,” he said.
Barnette thinks most of the county’s students are also looking forward to learning in the classroom again, not just for the better educational opportunities, but for the life experiences they get while being with their peers.
“It’s hard to replace those things,” he said.
When schools do reopen, they will be following all of the guidelines set by the state, but those guidelines have not yet been finalized by State Superintendent Eric Mackey and his team.
Barnette said the state superintendent should have those plans ready by Friday, and will likely present them to district superintendents over the weekend, and the county school system will go to work to get them in place before school starts back.
Whatever those new guidelines are, Barnette said he is excited to get students back in the classroom this fall.
“I’m hoping by the time August gets here, we will be a little bit closer to normal,” he said.
