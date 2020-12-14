Cullman County schools will be going to remote learning for the first two weeks of classes in 2021 and is now limiting the number of people at sporting events due to the increased cases of COVID-19.
In a statement sent out Monday evening, the school system noted that Cullman County is in the "high risk" category on the Department of Public Health's risk assessment chart, and, "With the two-week holiday break approaching, there is concern of continued and increasing community spread. Due to this, the system anticipates a surge of cases if school resumes in a traditional environment."
Students will do remote learning from Jan. 6-15, with staff reporting to campuses during that time. Hybrid learning will resume Jan. 19 and will continue "until at least January 29," the statement said.
Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 15, attendance at sporting events is limited to two spectators per player per event. Spectators must wear masks and maintain physical distance. Season ticket holders are eligible for prorated refunds if they're unable to attend games due to the new restrictions.
During the period of remote learning, the only games that will be played are varsity level games that must be played for seeding.
School Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette made the announcement this week to give educators and parents as much time as possible to prepare for remote instruction.
“The safety of our students and employees is always my top priority while we balance the importance of high-quality instruction and the social and emotional well-being of our students,” said Barnette.
