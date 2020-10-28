Middle and high school students in the Cullman County School system will be going to a hybrid schedule beginning Nov. 2, according to a memo from School Superintendent Shane Barnette parents and teachers Wednesday.
In the memo, Barnette said the increase in community spread of COVID-19 is behind the change.
"At the beginning of school, I prayed that our number of positive and exposed students and staff members would remain low and not cause a change to our instructional schedule," he said. "However, despite our best efforts to enforce wearing masks and social distancing, our community and school cases have continued to rise."
The hybrid schedule will impact students from sixth grade up, except for 6th graders at Cold Springs Elementary, Parkside and Harmony. Students with last names A-K will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school on Thursday and Friday. According to the memo, households with multiple last names will follow the schedule for the last name of the oldest child.
The new schedule will be in place until at least the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 20. After that, a decision will be made to either continue with the hybrid schedule or resume the four-day-a-week schedule.
During this time, sporting events will follow AHSAA guidelines.
