The Cullman County Commission has called an emergency meeting for Thursday at 8 a.m.
The meeting’s sole purpose is to consider postponing the regular commission meeting, scheduled for later in the day today, until Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to an increasing number of covid cases across Cullman County. The public work session will precede the meeting at 4 p.m on Tuesday, and the meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Commission Conference Room at the Cullman County Courthouse.
The delay comes as COVID-19 cases spike across the county. Both school systems announced Wednesday that they will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week due to staffing issues related to COVID.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Cullman County is in the High Risk category for overall level of community transmission.
As of Wednesday, Cullman County has reported 20,187 cases and 319 deaths since the pandemic began, with three of the deaths occurring in 2022. Cullman Regional is treating 52 covid patients, three of whom are on ventilators.
Due to the influx of COVID positive cases and out of an abundance of caution, no visitors are allowed in the hospital’s Emergency Department. Limited exceptions will be made on a case by case basis. In those limited exceptions, only one visitor/caregiver will be allowed. They will not be allowed to rotate with any other visitor during the patient’s stay in the ER, in order to limit unnecessary exposures.
Local health officials are asking the public to continue to be vigilant in mask wearing and social distancing, and to continue to follow precautions to prevent the spread of infection: wash hands, socially distance, and wear a mask when you can’t practice social distancing.
