According to a survey sent to parents from Cullman City Schools, close to 50 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and approximately 45 have chosen to self-isolate after possible exposure after two days of school.
City schools protocol does not require students to wear masks, but it is highly recommended by school officials.
Under the current protocol for isolation, the school notifies parents of students who possibly came in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 (within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24 hour period), according to a statement sent out with the survey.
“We wanted to hear from our parents and employees, so we surveyed them to get their thoughts on potentially mandating masks temporarily due to such a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in just our first two days back at school,” said Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff in a statement to The Times.
“Our COVID cases right now, in just two days, are already higher than our highest peak at any point last year. We’re just considering options to safely keep school operating in this new year. But any potential decision would have to be board approved, and in regards to a timeline, there are no plans to take this up at our next meeting on Tuesday.”
According the city schools’ statement accompanying the survey, the mandate would make masks/facial coverings mandatory while indoors effective August 18 through September 21. Exceptions include: Children up to six years old, individuals with a medical condition, when eating or drinking, when confirming identity, and/or when exercising or engaged in an athletic/extracurricular school activity where social distancing cannot be maintained (i.e., volleyball, basketball, band, choir, theater, etc…).
The survey asks parents to choose either “NO - I am OPPOSED to any mask/facial covering mandate for students in the Cullman City School System.” or “YES - I SUPPORT a mask mandate, similar to the one above, for students in the Cullman City School System.”
By mid-September, the board would re-evaluate the positive cases in the area and the impact on the city schools system. Based on this evaluation, the mask mandate would either be extended or removed.
