The Cullman City Schools system has a total of 70 students absent due to a reported positive case of COVID-19 as of Friday, September 3, according to the latest school attendance data.
West Elementary School reported 21 positive student cases, Cullman High School reported 16 positive student cases, East Elementary School reported 16 positive student cases, Cullman Middle School reported 9 positive student cases, and Cullman City Primary School reported 8 positive student cases.
In regards to absences due to students quarantining after exposure to a positive case of COVID-19: Cullman High School reported 38 absences, West Elementary School reported 36 absences, Cullman City Primary School reported 36 absences, East Elementary School reported 22 absences, and Cullman Middle School reported 14 absences.
Both Cullman Middle School and East Elementary School currently have a temporary two-week mask requirement on campus due to an increase in COVID-19 cases during the first few weeks of the school year. Per protocol, if students are properly wearing a mask they will not be asked to stay home and quarantine. The requirement remains in effect on those two campuses until the end of the school day on Sept. 10.
Cullman City Schools has a total enrollment of 3,234 students.
