Students in the Cullman City School System will be returning to school a little later than originally planned to give the system time to prepare for new COVID-19 guidelines.
The Cullman City School Board approved a revised school calendar during Monday morning's meeting that sets a new date of Aug. 19 for students to return to school.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey asked school systems last month to change their start date to as late as possible to make sure they can meet all of the guidelines that the state will set, and Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson said this will allow for the system to make any necessary changes to meet those plans.
"What we're doing is trying to prepare for what school might look like," she said.
She said the state's guidelines were set to be announced this Friday, but she thinks it may be next week before they are released to the state's school systems.
While the state's plans aren't yet known, the city system is preparing for three possibilities for school in the coming year: traditional classroom learning, virtual learning and a blend of the two, Patterson said.
For students who don't feel comfortable returning to school in person, the system will be offering a virtual option and will be sending out a survey to parents to determine the number of students who may want to take that option, Patterson said.
She said the early feedback she has received from people in the community shows that there will likely not be very many students who want to continue virtual learning, but there are students who may have an underlying health issue that could put them at a higher risk from the virus.
When the state does release its guidelines, Patterson said she thinks there will be some room for each school system to make their own local decisions, which means some areas that become a hotspot for the virus could move to virtual learning while other systems may use all three of those options throughout the school year.
"We're trying to prepare for that as best we can," she said. "Hopefully we'll have all those guidelines in place to cover whatever we may need to do."
