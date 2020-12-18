Cullman High School will use the first week back on campus in January 2021 as a chance for students who may have missed time due to quarantines or other excused absences to make-up their first semester exams. Only those students making up exams will be on campus that first week, though all students will still have assignments via the virtual online system for that week.
After the week of January 5, beginning on January 11, high school students will return to the hybrid schedule that has been in effect for the majority of the school year. Officials note there are no current plans to change from the hybrid schedule structure, which has students attending two days per week in-person on a staggered schedule, and completing online work the days they are not on campus. The one-week schedule adjustment only affects Cullman High, and no other school.
“This is a chance to get everyone caught up,” Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall said. “For students who may have been quarantined, or missed time for a family emergency, this will allow them the opportunity to be on campus and make-up those exams.”
Hall said this scheduling tweak will allow students who missed exams and assignments prior to Christmas break to be on campus January 5-8 to complete make-up work, review for exams and take exams.
