It’s become tradition for Cullman City Primary School to host a fall festival for students, and not even the circumstances of 2020 could stop the Halloween spirit. It just required a few changes to ensure social distancing and safety requirements this time around.
On October 30, CCPS and Cullman City Head Start hosted its annual fall festival, with students dressed up in costumes as their favorite characters, from superheroes to sports stars. The Toy Story-themed festival featured a dress-up parade for students, so they could show off their costumes while still maintaining social distance.
Organizers set up 10 stations with games and activities for classes to rotate through, with each station sanitized between class groups. Sanitizing stations were also set up for each activity. Premier Bank and The Cullman Times provided Halloween bags for students, as parents brought candy and the PTO made an individual bag for each student filled with candy.
“This year, with the help of the PTO, we were able to have a fall festival that met Covid safety guidelines,” CCPS Principal Tricia Culpepper explained. "We are determined to keep as many of our activities as possible this year. Our PTO and community support helped us provide this event safely, and students and staff enjoyed the day.”
