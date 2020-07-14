The Good Samaritan Health Clinic's annual Caring for Cullman Concert has been canceled.
Clinic Executive Director Jolanda Hutson said the Good Samaritan Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the fundraising event to limit exposure to COVID-19 and help slow down its spread within the community and throughout the state.
"It was decided that it would be in the best interest of all involved to cancel the clinic’s benefit concert this year," she said in an email to The Times.
The clinic originally planned to still host the concert but limit the number of people in attendance, but the recent spike in COVID cases as well as Gov. Kay Ivey’s extension of the safer at home order prompted the board to revisit its previous decision.
"I’m disappointed that we’ve had to cancel, but we all feel it is in everyone’s best interest and definitely the right thing to do," she said.
The Caring for Cullman Concert is the Good Samaritan Clinic's primary fundraiser for the year, and losing the revenue that is usually generated will have a big impact on the clinic's goal to provide basic medical care to indigent patients who lack health insurance.
"Last year’s event provided 11% of the clinic’s annual operating budget," she said. "So, we certainly hate to lose this source of income for the clinic. But, we are encouraged by the support the clinic has received in recent months and by the Cullman community’s history of uniting in times of crisis."
The Good Samaritan Clinic has made some adjustments to its services in recent months, such as telehealth visits and curb-side prescription pick-up, to make sure patients are able to safely receive the care they need, but the members of the community who seek out the clinic's services are already some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 — and the virus' effects on the economy have only exacerbated those issues, Hutson said.
"Many were already behind the curve and these uncertain times have caused them greater anxiety and distress," she said. "Many are dealing with job insecurity as a result of COVID-19 which further depletes their already limited resources."
Hutson said the clinic expects to see lower donations and a potential influx of more patients as people in the community lose their employment due to the virus, but they are still accepting donations from those who are able to give.
"We know everyone is adjusting as best as they can," she said. "With everyone working together, we will get through this and be stronger for it."
Donations to the clinic may be mailed to:
Good Samaritan Health Clinic
401 Arnold Street NE, Suite A
Cullman, AL 35055
Donations may also be made by credit card through our secure website at goodsamaritancullman.com by clicking on the Donate button.
