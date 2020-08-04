In these times of “social distancing,” Jerry Lee and John Brindley didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating their 65 years of marriage.
On Saturday the couple held an outdoor celebration at the Folsom Center, where Mrs. Brindley lives. USA Healthcare nursing facilities, which includes the Folsom Center,has established “Sunshine Visits” for families and loved ones of residents who can’t visit inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was plenty of sunshine on Saturday, as Mr. Brindley waited for his bride in the garden next to the center. The pink and white balloons and Mrs. Brindley’s veil whipped around in the breeze as the couple greeted each other from a distance.
The couple, who once traveled the country in their RV, have been apart for five months because of the pandemic.
With family members on one side of the fence, the couple sat at a six foot table divided by plexiglass and celebrated the anniversary of their wedding on July 31, 1955. The Brindleys raised five daughters and now have 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Since the pandemic began, residents in nursing homes have been separated from their families. USA Healthcare began the Sunshine Visits as a way of keeping the residents connected to family members. The 15- minute appointments follow social distancing and COVID-19 precautions, with temperature checks and masks.
“We know that this has been such a challenging time for the residents and their families, and, although we set up video chat for the residents, that just didn’t seem to be enough,” said Stephanie Coleman, community relations director. She said they now have several Sunshine Visits taking place throughout the week.
While the Brindley’s still had to keep their distance, the couple and their laughed, talked and enjoyed cupcakes together as they reminisced about their many years together.
