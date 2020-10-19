BERLIN — After weighing what to do with the bulk of an unspent pool of federal COVID-19 relief funds, the Berlin Town Council has decided to give almost half of it to locals schools.
At its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a three-way apportionment totaling $18,000 to be used at Welti Elementary, Holly Pond Elementary, and Fairview Elementary schools. Each of the three schools will receive new transparent desk dividers and other COVID-19 mitigation equipment valued at approximately $6,000 for each location.
Fairview Elementary assistant principal Caleb Elrod thanked the council for the donation, noting that the new desk dividers will help students achieve a classroom environment that comes far closer to achieving a sense of normalcy than what they’re currently experiencing.
“Especially in our K-1 classrooms — they use tables — what we wanted to do is, if we follow the Alabama Department of Health regulations, we’re supposed to be six ft apart. Well, that’s pretty crammed,” said Elrod. “But if there’s a divider between them, the students can be closer together. They will be able to face one another, which they’re not able to do right now. Plus, having these dividers will allow us to remove a lot of additional furniture that’s been brought in to accommodate the six-foot guidelines, which has really been crowding our rooms.”
The funds come from the federal CARES Act, which stipulates that municipal governments must spend the money on measures to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, or on measures to accommodate the pandemic’s disruption to normal activity. After spending the $18,000, Berlin will still be left with approximately $20,000 in unspent CARES Act funds. Mayor Patrick Bates asked the council to present ideas on how best to spend the remaining funds at its next meeting.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
Approved a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year of $161,100, against projected revenues of $161,900. Bates said the budget represents a worst-case financial scenario for the coming year — a conservative approach to spending that anticipates a possible dip in revenues once local municipal taxes have been adjusted based on the results of the 2020 Census.
Approved new town hall office hours. Beginning in November, the Berlin Town Hall will be open from from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. every week from Monday through Wednesday.
Approved the lone bid for bush hog services on approximately 15 acres of town property to Steve Clark, at a cost of $800 per cut.
Approved a motion to pay the Cullman County Road Department to do a number of small patching and drainage repairs at in-town road intersections, at an approximate cost of $2,000 per job, before the onset of winter.
Approved the minutes of the council’s Sept. 21 regular meeting.
Approved invoices and payroll for the current month.
Announced an organizational meeting set for Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to swear in the incoming council administration, as well as to designate statutory officers for the town. District Judge Rusty Turner will conduct the swearing-in ceremony.
