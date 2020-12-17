Seasonal depression is a very real condition that is often worse in the winter months, and, with the added stress of the holidays and a global pandemic, doctors warn that people should be paying attention to their mental state and seek help when needed.

Cullman Regional Medical Center psychiatrist Dr. Tyler Byrd said people should make their mental and emotional help a priority. "It is all too common that we are unwilling to acknowledge our own emotional difficulties, for fear that this may make us feel 'not strong' or 'embarrassed,'" he said. "Taking the initiative to address your own mental health cannot only greatly increase your resilience, but also empower others with the courage to do the same."

Byrd said what was previously referred to as "seasonal affective disorder" is now recognized as "a major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern."

"With this disorder, depressive symptoms occur almost exclusively during a particular time of year, most frequently during the winter," he said.

Symptoms include decreased energy, loss of interest, social withdrawal, fluctuations in sleep and appetite, difficulty concentrating, decreased libido, as well as agitation and anxiety. He said the disorder is more common in colder climates where people have reduced exposure to sunlight. While traditional anti-depressants work in treating the condition, Byrd said "bright light therapy," where people are exposed to bright, full-spectrum light, has also helped individuals.

The holidays, too, present a challenge, "as they frequently cause us to slow down and reflect on life and family.

"This year in particular, however, may prove significantly more difficult due to the prolonged periods of isolation and uncertainty that have come with this virus," said Byrd. "It is therefore very important that we are transparent about our emotions and experience with our physicians and ultimately trust their guidance about when to be concerned or seek further help. There is certainly no time 'too early' to seek help for overwhelming emotions, however. You can do this by discussing this with your primary care provider, who may then refer you to a psychiatrist for additional recommendations or treatment. They also may refer you to psychotherapy, which is an often overlooked but crucially important tool to maintain mental wellbeing."

In addition to being aware of your own emotions and well-being, people can also look out for their loved ones.

"The easiest way to help others is simply to be kind to one another and to acknowledge that everyone you encounter is likely going through some form of emotional difficulty at any point in time," he said.

Signs to look for include loss of interest, appetite, energy, as well as increased irritability.

"Early identification and treatment significantly improve outcomes, so it is imperative to express any concerns you may have in a caring way," he said. "You should also be cognizant of these symptoms in yourself and do not hesitate to discuss the symptoms with your doctor."