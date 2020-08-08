As local schools prepare to reopen in two weeks, officials have received additional guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health on some of the procedures they need to follow to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Back to School Toolkit was released to school systems earlier this week, and the 86-page document includes requirements and recommendations for schools to follow for the coming year.
School officials across the state were briefed on those procedures on Wednesday, and the Cullman County School System will be following along with the toolkit’s recommendations and requirements, said Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette.
“We’ll be following along as best we can,” he said.
Among the procedures included in the toolkit is a series of scenarios that schools may face, such as a student or staff member who shows COVID-19 symptoms.
In that event, anyone who has been in close contact — defined as someone who has been within six feet of that student or staff member for at least 15 minutes — with that person should be sent home to self-quarantine until the results of the COVID-19 test come back.
If the person tests positive for COVID-19, all of those who were in close contact will self-quarantine for 14 days from the last day they had close contact with the person before returning to school.
To aid with contact tracing, the toolkit recommends the use of assigned seating and seating charts in classrooms and on the bus to help identify students or staff members who may have been in close contact with another who tested positive for COVID-19.
For a student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19, they should quarantine for 10 days and have no fever for at least 24 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medicine.
School nurses or principals will be required to report any positive COVID-19 cases to the health department within 24 hours of learning of a positive case, and the school and health department will work to notify those who may have been in close contact with them.
Nurses are included heavily in the toolkit, whether by monitoring possible symptoms in students, helping with contact tracing or reporting any positive cases to the state.
Barnette said some of the schools that are located on the same campus may have one nurse that moves between them, but every student in the county can see a nurse if they need one.
Barnette said nurses were already busy in their daily jobs before COVID-19, and they will have even more on their plates when students come back to school in two weeks.
Using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the system will be hiring nursing aides to help the system’s nurses take on some of those additional responsibilities, and the system could hire an additional nurse to work as-needed in the event that a school’s nurse has to be quarantined or miss some time, he said.
As State Superintendent Eric Mackey has previously told school systems, the state will not make any decisions on whether a school opens or closes due to COVID-19, and will leave it up to each system to make those decisions, but state officials will be available as a resource for systems that may need to move to remote learning.
Along with scenarios involving the procedures to follow in the event of a positive case, the toolkit also includes many of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for preventing an outbreak of cases.
Those guidelines include social distancing between students, the wearing of masks or facial coverings and the routine cleaning of classrooms and commonly-used surfaces.
Many of those procedures were already included in local school systems’ plans for reopening, and Barnette said there weren’t many significant changes that have had to be made since the toolkit was released.
He said masks will be required for staff members and students in second grade or higher for as long as Gov. Kay Ivey’s order is in place.
County students were originally meant to return to school on Aug. 6, but the County School Board moved the date to Aug. 20 after the state recommended delaying the beginning of school.
Teachers still reported to school this week, and the additional time before school starts is being used for training on digital learning platforms that will be in use, along with some of the procedures that are included in the toolkit, Barnette said.
He said other school systems in Alabama have already begun school for the year or will start next week, so the additional time that is coming from the later start date will let the county system see what works or doesn’t work for them.
“We’ll learn, and if they come across any challenges, we’ll know about them and be able to adapt and change as we need to,” he said.
