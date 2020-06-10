As Cullman County reaches more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases, state and local health officials say those surging numbers are largely being generated by community spread — along with a backlog of positive cases being recorded as the state system looks to catch up its reporting.
Cullman County reached 203 total cases as of Tuesday, with almost 100 of those cases being reported in the past two weeks. Cullman County averaged 1-2 new cases reported per day for the first three months of the outbreak, until that average jumped to around 7 new cases per day the past two weeks, with some days seeing as many as 18 new positive cases reported in a single day. Cullman County also recorded its first coronavirus-related death last week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health attributed the increase in cases to additional testing being done in Cullman County, along with “entities” with multiple cases, a reference to locations such as nursing homes, plants and manufacturing facilities. Officials at Cullman Regional noted circumstances surrounding cases treated locally show most have come from “general community spread,” along with a handful of positive cases stemming from local meat processing plants. Cullman Regional has reportedly seen no indication of any outbreaks at local nursing homes at this time.
As for the testing delay, the ADPH reported that due to a large increase of COVID-19 test results being processed by state and public health labs, commercial labs, and hospital labs, the national surveillance pipeline had become “overwhelmed” in recent weeks. As of June 6, those reporting issues were being resolved, which is what much of the sudden increase can be attributed to locally. Essentially, these weren’t suddenly new positive cases, just recent ones that hadn’t been logged yet. The state is now updating its Coronavirus dashboard daily at 10 a.m., with hopes to add an additional 4 p.m. daily update soon.
Despite the sudden increase in logged positive cases, Cullman Regional officials say they do not currently anticipate any shortage in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to treat current or potential future cases. The local hospital is currently treating a total of six COVID-19 patients, with one of those patients currently on a ventilator. Two of those patients are currently being treated in the hospital’s critical care unit, which has a total of 12 ICU beds. All COVID-19 patients at the hospital are in isolation rooms.
Statewide, Alabama has surpassed 21,000 positive COVID-19 cases, with 725 deaths due to the virus. As community transmission can and does occur with COVID 19, the ADPH and CDC continue to recommend people follow social distancing recommendations, maintain good respiratory hygiene such as hand washing, and use of cloth face coverings to reduce the spread of this virus.
