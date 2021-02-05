HANCEVILLE — Wallace State health science students got the chance to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to their fellow students Friday afternoon through a satellite vaccination clinic with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Healthcare students are included in the current phase of vaccinations that are being administered by the state, so letting them get their vaccinations while also getting experience in giving the vaccination to others was a great opportunity for Wallace State, said Wallace State Department of Nursing Education Chair Deborah "Pepper" Hoover.
"We feel like it's a very special opportunity for us," she said.
Students were able to administer the vaccines to students while being supervised by current faculty members, retired instructors and registered nurses who volunteered to lend a hand, Hoover said.
She said representatives from the ADPH were on hand after bringing the vaccine to campus following all of the protocols required by the CDC, and there were also Emergency Medical Technicians available if anyone receiving their vaccine had a reaction.
"This is a massive effort to coordinate," Hoover said.
After getting their first round of the vaccine on Friday, students will be able to receive the second dose later in March, Hoover said.
There are 16 health science programs at Wallace State, and the doses supplied by the ADPH allowed for more than 200 of the students in those programs to receive their vaccinations, Hoover said.
"We've been allocated 250 doses, and we will not waste one," she said.
Hoover said getting students vaccinated now is important, as they will be returning to clinicals later this semester and having face-to-face contact with patients, and letting them get more comfortable administering the vaccines will hopefully let them relieve some of the pressure that's on the healthcare workers who have been working through the pandemic.
"The heroes on the front are getting tired, so we need this opportunity so we can maybe have an extra set of hands to help," she said. "We feel very blessed to be able to do this."
