While about a sixth of the AMC movie theaters will be reopening Aug. 20 with throwback pricing to the 1920s, Cullman's AMC Theater, closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be reopening Aug. 27.
According to their website, the theater will be following new social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
Masks will be required and will be available for purchase. They will also be limiting their concessions menu and will have reduced capacity for seating in the theaters.
About 100 AMC theaters nationwide, including two in Birmingham, will be reopening on Aug. 20 in celebration of the chain's 100th anniversary, featuring 15 cent tickets, the cost of tickets when the theater first opened in Kansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.