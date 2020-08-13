Film-AMC Theaters-Mask Policy

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue. AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that its theaters will require patrons to wear masks upon reopening, which will begin in July. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

 Chris Pizzello

While about a sixth of the AMC movie theaters will be reopening Aug. 20 with throwback pricing to the 1920s, Cullman's AMC Theater, closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be reopening Aug. 27.

According to their website, the theater will be following new social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

Masks will be required and will be available for purchase. They will also be limiting their concessions menu and will have reduced capacity for seating in the theaters.

About 100 AMC theaters nationwide, including two in Birmingham, will be reopening on Aug. 20 in celebration of the chain's 100th anniversary, featuring 15 cent tickets, the cost of tickets when the theater first opened in Kansas City.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you