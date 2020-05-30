Shutting down restaurants and entertainment venues for the two-month duration of a pandemic may have played havoc with the national economy, but at least there’s one place that didn’t suffer while people across Cullman County hunkered down and weathered the governor’s coronavirus stay-home order.
That place is the liquor store. In a countywide trend, tax revenues on hard liquor are up even as sales tax revenues are down, suggesting that people in Cullman County who enjoy a drink or two at home were putting a priority on keeping their supply of alcohol topped off — even if they tightened their spending in other areas.
In the three local municipalities where alcohol sales are legal, taxes collected on hard liquor began inching upward in March — the most recent month for which comparative sales tax data is available. At all three — Hanceville, Good Hope, and Cullman — overall sales tax revenues for March declined from a year ago. But at all three, liquor taxes enjoyed a healthy year-over-year bump.
Home to what may be the busiest package store in the county with its local Cabin Fever location near Interstate 65, Good Hope saw its March liquor tax revenues rise slightly from $9,262 in March of 2019 to $9,791 this year. That number took off further in April, with $10,312 in tax revenue versus $8,765 a year ago, and further still in May, collecting $13,409 versus $10,502 last year.
The story was similar at both Hanceville and in Cullman, where liquor tax revenues began climbing beyond last year’s take starting in March, and accelerating as the lockdown wore on (though Cullman curiously started the pandemic in March with a pronounced dip in liquor revenues before catching up, collecting only $43,767 in March versus $57,372 a year ago).
Good Hope mayor Jerry Bartlett says there’s no way to truly know how the pandemic factored into people’s increased alcohol buying habits, but speculates the lockdown did its part.
“I think with people staying home and cooped up all the time, there’s just a little more time for some of them to have happy hour,” he said Friday. “Another thing that benefits Good Hope is that our stores are allowed to stay open until 12 a.m., and the other stores in Cullman County close at 11.
“That really does make a big difference, because the plants nearby at the industrial park may have a shift get off work at 11, and there’s a lot of people who run by and get something to take home after working late. Good Hope is the only place in the county where they can do that.”
Good Hope’s liquor revenues increased by 27 percent over last year in March, while Hanceville’s saw a similar jump. Still, sales tax figures for municipalities represent a much greater piece of each city’s budget pie than alcohol does. Cullman County’s towns are waiting for final sales tax numbers for April to arrive next week, but for March, those figures were already down at Hanceville, Good Hope, and Cullman.
Hanceville took in $113,398 in March sales taxes versus $115,516 in 2019, while Good Hope collected $82,924 in March compared with $84,473 last year. Cullman’s sales tax revenues, meanwhile, dropped to $1,294,982 in March, down from $1,324,855 a year ago.
Hanceville mayor Kenneth Nail said Thursday that the increase can’t offset the larger dropoff the city would see if sales tax figures take a proportional hit, but it’s an interesting observation of how people seem to respond in a time of crisis.
“Depending on their situation, I guess you can say that folks were either staying home drowning their sorrows, or celebrating,” he said. “It was funny, because our sales tax was down by about $2,000 in April. But our alcohol tax was also up by about $2,000, which was a 26 percent jump for us.”
Alcohol revenues are set aside for earmarked expenses at Cullman and Hanceville, but Good Hope took a different approach when it crafted its alcohol ordinance in 2012. Liquor revenues at Good Hope go into a special discretionary fund, freeing the city council to disburse them to any cause it deems appropriate.
That’s been good for local schools, nonprofits, and service agencies like volunteer firefighters, said Bartlett. “We fund things for our fire department; we give them money for gear; we gave them money for a new fire truck. We helped build a $32,000 weight training unit for the high school. We helped with band uniforms. We helped with donations to nonprofits like Cullman Caring for Kids,” he said.
“We give around $15,000 to the high school, and $4,000 to each of the other schools, and we’re able to do that every year from our alcohol fund, while putting additional money toward other community projects. It’s hard to pinpoint from year to year, and with all the other taxes factored in from beer and wine, but I’d say our alcohol fund is bringing in somewhere around $125,000 to $150,000 a year, just on liquor tax.”
