The Alabama Department of Public Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Jasper and Russellville Thursday for eligible individuals to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
The Jasper vaccination clinic will be a drive-thru event and will take place from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1601 North Airport Road. The Russellville clinic will be held from 7:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 6241 U.S. 43.
Appointments for the Russellville clinic be made at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/8832019160119/false#/invitation. To make an appointment for the Jasper clinic, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4dadad2ba7fcc25-community.
People who can be vaccinated are those who are 55 years old and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the population defined as Phases 1a, 1b and 1c in Alabama’s COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.
VaccineFinder.org also provides information on where vaccines are currently available.
