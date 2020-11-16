Congressman Robert Aderholt is in quarantine following exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Aderholt said he has not tested positive for the virus and is experiencing no symptoms of the disease.
In a statement dated Nov. 11, Aderholt said, “A few days ago I was in close contact for several hours with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19. While I did not have symptoms, upon learning that this person tested positive, I immediately went into quarantine. I subsequently had a rapid test and it came back negative, and I still have no symptoms.
“Over the weekend, I discussed my situation with the attending physician of the House of Representatives. He advised me to remain in quarantine and get another test later this coming week. Unfortunately, this also means I will have to miss votes this week, but the safety of my staff and colleagues is far more important, and I could possibly still expose someone. Therefore, I plan to remain here in Alabama in self quarantine, rather than travel to Washington."
