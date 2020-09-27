The community came out Saturday for the first-ever Goatoberfest at Goat Island Brewery, kicking off Oktoberfest with music, German food, brews and, yes, goats.
Panda Creek Farms brought Dolly Parton, a Dwarf Nigerian Goat, and long-eared Tilly, a Nubian goat, to the brewery where they ate lots of treats, posed for photos and accepted the attention lavished on them.
Burgermeister Steve Sides and "Col. Cullman" Larry Rowlette were also in attendance for the event that included the tapping of the keg for the brewery's Oktoberfest brew.
Due to COVID-19, Cullman's Oktoberfest has been shortened from a week-long celebration to two days, Oct. 2-3. For a complete schedule of Oktoberfest events, see here.
