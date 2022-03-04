Fish and ham dinner
Cullman Lion’s Club will host its annual Fish and Ham dinner at Cullman Middle School on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Plates are $15 with choice of catfish filet or ham, baked potato, slaw, hushpuppies and dessert.
Swamp John’s
East Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1441 US 278 East, will host a Swamp John’s meal, Thursday, March 10 from 4-7 p.m. Eat or carry out. For more information, call 256-962-2116.
Women’s Conference
Refuge Church of God, 1115 US 278 East, Cullman, will hold the Women’s Conference “What’s Your Worth?” on Saturday, March 5 from 1–4 p.m. This event is free, however organizers ask attendees to register online at refugecog.com under events. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers are Christi Yarbourgh, Refuge children’s ministry leader, and Charity Alexander, Refuge pre-teen leader.
Chamber Gala
The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting & Gala will be Thursday, March 24 at Stone Bridge Farms. Black and White Attire suggested. Email RSVP@CULLMANCHAMBER.ORG to reserve seat or table. Ticketing options: Black Table ($1000) – Cocktail hour, dinner for 8, 2 bottles of red wine, 2 bottles of white wine, 1 drink ticket per person for the After Party at Ledger’s. White Table ($700) – Cocktail hour, dinner for 8, 1 bottle of red wine, 1 bottle of white wine. Individual Tickets ($100) – Cocktail hour, dinner for 1.
Spirit Life Church of God
Here is the upcoming schedule for Spirit Life Church of God, 1650 St. Joseph Dr. N. W.
Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast & Community Sack Lunches. Men are invited to eat a home cooked breakfast and help prepare and deliver sack lunches to the community.
Sunday, March 6 at 9 a.m. — Van runs in 5 Points Area. Call 256-841-2060 for pickup. Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Small group classes for children, youth and adults at 10 a.m. Adult class by Pam Dodd. Message by Pastor Bobby Dodd at 11 a.m. service.
Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. — Men’s Prayer Meeting. Join the men to pray over our nation, our church, our families, our men, and any special needs.
GOP to host candidate forms
The Cullman County Republican Party is hosting a series of candidate forums at the Cullman VFW. Moderated by Ken Brown, candidates will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions.
Forums will begin at 7 p.m. with a buffet dinner served prior for $10. The schedule is as follows: County commission candidates will be on March 10th and 31st, district attorney on April 14, and state senate and state representative on May 12. If a single candidate does not have an opponent, there will be no forum. For more information, call Ken Brown at 256-507-1121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.