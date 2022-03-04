Email community happenings to editorial@cullmantimes.com
Fish and ham dinner
Cullman Lion's Club will host its annual Fish and Ham dinner at Cullman Middle School on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Plates are $15 with choice of catfish filet or ham, baked potato, slaw, hushpuppies and dessert.
Swamp John's
East Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1441 US 278 East, will host a Swamp John's meal, Thursday, March 10 from 4-7 p.m. Eat or carry out. For more information, call 256-962-2116.
Women’s Conference
Refuge Church of God, 1115 US 278 East, Cullman, will hold the Women’s Conference "What's Your Worth?" on Saturday, March 5 from 1–4 p.m. This event is free, however organizers ask attendees to register online at refugecog.com under events. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers are Christi Yarbourgh, Refuge children's ministry leader, and Charity Alexander, Refuge pre-teen leader.
Chamber Gala
The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting & Gala will be Thursday, March 24 at Stone Bridge Farms. Black and White Attire suggested. Email RSVP@CULLMANCHAMBER.ORG to reserve seat or table. Ticketing options: Black Table ($1000) – Cocktail hour, dinner for 8, 2 bottles of red wine, 2 bottles of white wine, 1 drink ticket per person for the After Party at Ledger’s. White Table ($700) – Cocktail hour, dinner for 8, 1 bottle of red wine, 1 bottle of white wine. Individual Tickets ($100) – Cocktail hour, dinner for 1.
Spirit Life Church of God
Here is the upcoming schedule for Spirit Life Church of God, 1650 St. Joseph Dr. N. W.
Wednesdays at 7 p.m. - Children and youth classes. Adult men's class "The Resolution for Men" and Adult women's class "It's All Under Control" at 6:30 p.m. Free pizza for children. Van runs in 5 Points Area at 6 p.m. Call 256-841-2060 for pickup.
Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m. Men's Breakfast & Community Sack Lunches. Men are invited to eat a home cooked breakfast and help prepare and deliver sack lunches to the community.
Sunday, March 6 at 9 a.m. - Van runs in 5 Points Area. Call 256-841-2060 for pickup. Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Small group classes for children, youth and adults at 10 a.m. Adult class by Pam Dodd. Message by Pastor Bobby Dodd at 11 a.m. service.
Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. - Men's Prayer Meeting. Join the men to pray over our nation, our church, our families, our men, and any special needs.
GOP to host candidate forms
The Cullman County Republican Party is hosting a series of candidate forums at the Cullman VFW. Moderated by Ken Brown, candidates will be given the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions. Forums will begin at 7 p.m. with a buffet dinner served prior for $10. The schedule is as follows: County commission candidates will be on March 10th and 31st, district attorney on April 14, and state senate and state representative on May 12. If a single candidate does not have an opponent, there will be no forum. For more information, call Ken Brown at 256-507-1121.
Wallace State Community College Fine and Performing Arts performances
The Wallace State Community College Fine and Performing Arts program announced its upcoming schedule of events for the 2022 season in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre.
Upcoming performances include:
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. March 18-19, 7 pm, March 20, 2 pm. Featuring Wallace State Theatre
Dazzle Me, Disney! April 7-9, 7 pm. Featuring the Wallace State Singers
Big Band Dance. April 15, 7 pm. Featuring the Wallace State Jazz Band
Dance Spring Showcase. April 22, 7 pm. Featuring the Allegro Dance Theatre
Spring Under the Stars. April 26, 7 pm. Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts (bring lawn chairs, blankets etc.). Featuring the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band.
Info: 256.352.8277, jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu
Applications open for senior farmers market vouchers
Applications are being accepted for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).
The Alabama Farmers Market Authority SFMNP application process gives seniors who qualify for the program an opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for local farmers markets with a voucher.
The SFMNP application is available on the Alabama Farmers Market Authority website, however, NARCOG assists local seniors who are 60 and older apply by telephone by calling 256-355-4515 or 1-800-AGE-LINE.
Through SFMNP, eligible seniors receive a booklet containing five vouchers with a value of $30 that can be used at farmers markets throughout the state. Fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs and locally harvested honey can be purchased with the vouchers.
Last year, the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) helped 1,381 seniors in the Region receive SFMNP vouchers.
Criteria include:
Applicants must be 60 and older on the date of the application, and Gross household income must not exceed: $1,772.00 monthly for a household of 1, $2,396.00 monthly for a household of 2, $3,020.00 monthly for a household of 3, $3,645.00 monthly for a household of 4, $4,269.00 monthly for a household of 5, $4,892.00 monthly for a household of 6.
Siren test
Cullman County EMA will test area sirens on the first Wednesday morning of every month.
Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter meeting
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter for Cullman and Morgan Counties meets the first Monday of each month at Java Jaay Café in Decatur at 11:30 a.m. All Purple Heart recipients are invited to attend. For more information contact Clifford Gissell, 256-338-5617 or tothemax42@gamil.com.
COA needing Bingo sponsors, volunteers
Volunteers are needed to help sponsor Bingo events and even deliver meals for the homebound in Cullman.
There is a great need for Bingo sponsors to go into full-time Cullman County Commission on Aging Senior Centers as well as part-time to provide donations, prizes, and even call Bingo for the seniors.
Please make sure to mention the location and/or event that you are interested in volunteering.
For more information, please contact the COA at 256-734-1241.
Wallace State Alumni Association travel program
The Wallace State Alumni Association to resume travel program.
Combining an old favorite and a new destination is the April 4-8, 2022, Southern Charm Tour of Savannah, Ga. and Charleston, S.C. Visit wsccalumni.org/charm22 for more information.
Anyone may travel with the Alumni Association, and anyone may join the Alumni Association to take advantage of travel discounts offered to members. Annual membership is $30 and other perks include scholarship eligibility to members and dependents, discounts at local businesses and access to exclusive discounts and special offers through the Working Advantage program. Visit wsccalumni.org or contact LaDonna Allen at 256.352.8071 for more information.
Medical equipment ministry
First United Methodist Church of Cullman has a medical equipment ministry that can supply items for no charge to those in need that are not covered by insurance. If you are in need of items, or would like to donate good used equipment, feel free to contact Tomesa Smith at 256-734-2659 for more information.
AA meetings
Grace of God Group of Alcoholics Anonymous has open AA meetings on Mondays and Thursdays from 7-8 p.m. at the Carriage House located next to Grace Episcopal Church, 305 Arnold Street, N.E. For more information, call 256-347-1097, 256-841-2209 or 256-708-1340.
STAR ID deadline extended
The deadline to get a STAR ID has been extended. The STAR ID is the Alabama version of the federal REAL ID program. A sign up sheet is located at the courthouse entrance and is available beginning at 6 a.m. Once signed up, a time to return that day will be assigned.
Farmers' market vouchers available to seniors
The Farmers Market Authority is now accepting applications for the 2021 Senior Farmers' Market vouchers that give seniors the opportunity to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.
The booklets containing five vouchers with a value of $30 are mailed in late May or early June to those approved for the program. Vouchers can be used at local Farmers Markets, roadside stands and U-pick operations across Alabama. Fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and even local honey can be purchased with the vouchers.
The application is only available online. However, NARCOG and the Cullman County Commission on Aging office assist local seniors 60 and older to apply by telephone. You can call NARCOG at 256-355-4515 or 1-800-243-5463 or the Commission on Aging at 256-734-1241 to apply. To learn more about the SFMNP or to apply online visit fma.alabama.gov. Seniors must be 60 or older on the date of application.
Gross Household Income (must not exceed): $1756 monthly for a household of 1; $2371 monthly for a household of 2; $2987 monthly for a household of 3; Call for higher household sizes.
Legal assistance for seniors
Many of the programs provided through the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) at NARCOG are targeted at individuals 60 and above. The legal assistance program serves those in this age range and seeks to reach those in rural areas and in the greatest social and economic need.
No cost representation is provided by a lawyer licensed by the Alabama State Bar and his supervised assistant. In-person services were provided at the Cullman Commission on Aging office prior to COVID-19. Agency staff will assess the need, discuss service details and obtain required information by telephone. They then work to complete draft documents for review by the client. Final documents are then prepared and provided for execution.
A few of the most common requests are for advance directives, wills and power of attorney documents. Assistance with other non-criminal legal matters such as guardianship, long-term care access and elder exploitation and fraud is also available.
Individuals seeking legal assistance can all 256-355-4515 or 1-800-AGE-LINE (800-243-5463). The agency provides services to residents and communities in Cullman, Lawrence and Morgan Counties. Learn more at narcog.org or facebook.com/narcogal.
Public meetings
The Baileyton Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall.
The Berlin Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Berlin Community Center.
The Colony Town Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with work session at 5:40 p.m. at town hall.
The Cullman City Council meets on on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at town hall.
The Cullman County Commission meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. with a work session at 4 p.m. in the Cullman County Courthouse.
The Dodge City Town Council meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The Fairview Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The Garden City Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The Good Hope City Council meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
The Hanceville City Council meets on on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at town hall. Work session at 5 p.m.
The Holly Pond Town Council meets on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The South Vinemont Town Council meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The West Point Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
