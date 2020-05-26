Country singer Alan Jackson is coming to Cullman County. Fans tired of rocking the jukebox while social distancing will have the opportunity to see Jackson live at a drive-in concert on Friday, June 5.
Jackson is doing a series of drive-in concerts and Cullman is the first stop on the tour. It will be held at the location where Rock the South is typically held.
“We’re really excited,” said Mayor Woody Jacobs. “It’s an old-fashioned drive-in movie theater kind of thing.” Jacobs said the concert will be a morale booster for the residents who have been practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Jacobs said the venue will hold about 2,000 vehicles. People are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines during the concert.
“Bring a lawn chair and throw it in the back of the pickup truck,” said Jacobs.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning and are available through alanjackson.com/drivein.
