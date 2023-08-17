The city of Cullman will once again be seeking a federal funding source to replace the St. Bernard Bridge on U.S. 278.
On Monday, Aug. 14, the Cullman City Council agreed to submit an application for $18 million in Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant funds administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation. The council made a similar effort this time last year when it sought more than $15 million through the USDOT’s Bridge Investment Program.
Council president Jenny Folsom described the grant as “very competitive.”
“We’re going to apply for it. If we don’t get it this year we will just keep applying for it,” she said.
If awarded, the funds would be used to not only replace the existing bridge, located just west of the entrance to St. Bernard, but also to widen U.S. 278 from AL 69 to 4th Avenue, which would alleviate many of the bottleneck situations the area faces during events hosted by the Abbey.
In other business the council:
- Held the first public hearing to amend portions of the city’s zoning ordinance.
- Held the first public hearing to rezone Alumni Properties of Alabama, LLC. located at Cherokee Ave. and Swafford Rd. SW from B-1 to B-2.
- Held the first reading to annex the Tekulve property at 595 Co. Rd. 1413 as R-1.
- Held the first reading to annex Cullman Regional Medical Center property located at 5788 AL Hwy. 157 as B-2.
- Approved a special event request from Megan Tucker of R.E. Garrison Trucking for the Childhood Cancer Awareness Truck Unveiling at the Festhalle on Aug. 19.
- Approved a special event request from Tim Com
- pton of Traditions Band for their 20th anniversary celebration at 109 2nd Ave. NW on Aug. 25.
- Approved a special event request from West Elementary Principal Jay Page for a community event at Nesmith Park on Aug. 31.
- Approved a special event request from Chris Brooks of Cullman Lions Club for the annual Cullman County Fair Parade on Sept. 30.
- Approved a special event request from Amanda Lee of St. Pauls’ Lutheran Church for the annual Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 22.
- Approved a special event request from Allison Bright of Les Dames for a Charity Witches Ride around the Warehouse District on Oct. 22.
- Approved to apply for state and federal matching funds for airport improvement projects.
- Agreed to partner with the Alabama Department of Transpor
- tation for storm drain maintenance at Hwy. 69 and Swafford Road.
- Awarded the bid for landscaping and irrigation at Depot Park to Bright Landscapes, LLC.
- Awarded the proposal for trail lighting at the Burrow Property to K&M Electrical Contractors for $45,900.
