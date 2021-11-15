More than $100,000 in grant money was awarded to local nonprofits Monday night during the Cullman County Community Development Commission’s quarterly meeting.
The CCCDC meets every few months to consider grant requests from schools, community organizations, fire departments and other nonprofits. The grants are limited to a maximum of $12,000 and requestors can only submit one application in a 12-month period. The grants must fall in the categories of education, economic and community development, conservation or fire protection. Funding for the grants comes from the Tennessee Valley Authority and beer tax revenues.
Grants approved during Monday’s meeting included equipment for fire departments, a Christmas charity and educational materials. The total amount of funding awarded was $120,000.
The grants awarded were:
White City Community Center- $12,000 to fund rebuilding efforts after the center was torn down due to heavy damage from a tornado in 2019.
Hanceville Fire Rescue- $12,000 to purchase equipment for the department’s new fire truck.
Cullman Regional Medical Center Foundation- $12,000 to help pay for the expansion of the hospital’s Critical Care Unit.
Cullman County Community Corrections- $12,000 to help establish a veterans court.
First Source for Women- $12,000 to help pay for equipment for the organization’s new Cullman office.
Curt’s Closet- $12,000 to help pay for Curt’s Christmas (Christmas Love).
Town of West Point- $12,000 to help repair a retaining wall at the town’s ball park.
Jones Chapel Volunteer Fire Department- $12,000 for new electrical rescue tools.
Cullman Christian School- $12,000 to pay for new curriculum materials.
Bethsadia Volunteer Fire Department- $12,000 to purchase an automatic CPR device.
The CCCDC will next meet on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Cullman County Economic Development office.
