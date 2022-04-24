Repurposed vintage glass bird-feeders

Repurposed vintage glass bird-feeders by Glenda Stiefel of Fyffe.

 Amanda Shavers | The Cullman times

Sandra Abbott – Cullman, AL – Pottery

Ken Adams – Easley, SC – Mixed media 3D

Tammy Alexander – Warrior, AL – Salsa

Jessica Allen – Cullman, AL – Wood picture frames

Debra Ashworth – Hayden, AL – Doll clothing, hairbows, sewing

Rami Awwad – Tuscumbia, AL – Hand carved Bethlehem olivewood

Sammy Aycock – Rose Hill, MS – Metal Crafts

Lisa Baldone – Birmingham, AL – glass, jewelry, art

John and Kathi Barber – Handcrafted earrings and cell purses

Matt and Linda Barry – Sewanee, TN – Perennial Plants

Vyron Bearden – Muscle Shoals, AL – Wood turned pens, bowls, cutting boards, cheese slicers

Terry Benefield – Heflin, AL – Birdhouses- Garden wrought iron

Kathy Bowdoin – Montgomery, AL – Handcrafted magnetic jewelry

Sandy Brady – Steele, AL – Woodcrafts, soft sculpture

Dylan Britt – Higdon, AL – Leather

Randy Bullard – Smyrna, TN – Handpainted Gourd birdhouses, halos

Aaron Burchell – Vinemont, AL – Woodworking and home decor

Peggy Burkett – Hanceville, AL – Painting on distressed wood

Chris Bussler – Fayetteville, TN – Acrylic Paintings

Dennis Campbell – Gurley, AL – Non woven baskets and bowls

Steve and Mechele Carter – Haleyville, AL – Driftwood Art

Larry Childers – Toney, AL – Woodwork – Pet feeders, scroll art

Larry Couch – Cullman, AL – Woodworking – Birdhouses

Kay Cornelius – Killen, AL – Hats

Ray Cousins – Hoover, AL – Natural products

Janette Cramer – Danville, AL – Ceramics

Ruth Crist – Hueytown, AL – Wreaths, mailbox decor and crocheted toys

Susan Crowe – Pell City, AL – Baby and Kitchen items

Sheri Deburcheo – Powell, TN – Sugar scrubs

Marion Dennis – Coosada, AL – Beeswax products and honey

Sandra Dickerson – Somerville, AL – Vintage tin jewelry, wood hair sticks

Emma Duncan – Birmingham, AL – Handmade pet items

Kim Duncan – Athens, AL – Home decor, door and porch signs, tabletop decor

Ray Dutton – Moulton, AL – Birdhouses

Deborah Elliott – Birmingham, AL – Art

Lorenzo and Lauren Estrada – Temple, GA – concrete garden statuary

Bay Etheredge, Locust Fork, AL – Horseshoe Art

Connie Farish – Shelby, AL – Fired Glass

Debra Farley – Pelham, AL – Jewelry

Bill Finklea – Columbiana, TN – Kettle Korn

J.A. Fleming – Montgomery, AL – Acrylic and antler art

David Fortenberry – Huntsville, AL – Woodworking – Bow knives, cutting boards, rolling pins

David Geyer – Columbia, TN – Ladies Clothing

Gibbs Garden Center – Hanceville, AL – Plants

Paul Glenn – Birmingham, AL – Woodwork

Billy and Peggy Goodman – Anderson, AL – Birdhouses, Carpenter Bee Traps

Tonya Gray – Gadsden, AL – Laser engraved items

Gina Green – Decatur, AL – Beaded crosses/jewelry

Brian and Paige Greer – Falkville, AL – Jewelry

Hollie Guffey – Steele, AL – Sweets

Tonia Hart – Pratt, AL – Unique dream catchers/antler art

Teresa Hartley and Stacie Galbraith – Pottery

Edward and Patricia Heerten – McCalla, AL – Woodworking

Theresa Heffner – Hayden, AL – Stained Glass

June Henderson – Holly Pond, AL – Kitchen items, purses and keyrings

Oneal Hicks – Town Creek, AL – Wood

Marcus Hilden – New Market, AL – Blacksmith

Tammy Hill – Vinemont, AL – Handmade furniture, birdhouses, accessories

Renee Hoffman – Vinemont, AL – Handmzde gnomes, earrings, pillow covers

Connie Hulsey – Decatur, AL – Recycled Crafts

Susan Irvin – Madison, AL – Licorice

Liping Jackson – Clinton, MS – Handmade Clay Animals, hummingbird feeders, and hand knotting bracelets

George Jones – Florence, AL – Broommaker

Timothy Jones – Jasper, AL – Carved wood plaques

Julie Kelley – Jasper, AL – Candles

June Kelley – Cullman, AL – Silk flower arrangements

Donna Kessler – Franklin, TN – Gourmet Caramel Apples

Don King – Cullman, AL – Leather hats

Marypat Klee – Huntsville, AL – Wreaths

Allan Kress – Baileyton, AL – Blacksmith

Jerry Lashley – Lithia Springs, GA – Cypress Outdoor Furniture

Johanna Littleton – Decatur, AL – Art

June Lusty – Franklin, TN – Leather

Lynn Lusty – Old Hickory, TN – Macrame and pottery

Rose Marcus – Toney, AL – Doorhangers and wood crafts

Jack Marshall – Folsom, La – Cinnamon roasted nuts

Robert and Mary Martindale – Russellville, AL – Ceramics and Clay

Mary Mattingly – Alabaster, AL – Dish Flowers

Jeff Mayfield – Pulaski, TN – Pottery

Heaven McCauley – Piedmont, AL – Purses

Jeanne McCostlin – Hazel Green, AL – Driftwood Art, Glass Art

Heather McDurmon – Rome, GA – Fiber wearables

Roger McGuire – Falkville, AL – Wood

Sook Mellen – Madison, AL – Painted Gourds

Jacqualin Miller – Huntsville, AL – Fiber

Nikki Miller – Falkville, AL – Candle and soap making

Elizabeth Mize – Northport, AL – Etched Glassware

Lucy and Thomas Moore -Anniston, AL – Handmade puppets

Tracy Moore – Trussville, AL – Clothing

Angela Morris – Vestavia, AL – Jewelry and gifts

Cristi Narrell – Vinemont, AL – Woodwork, home decor

Chad Nelson – Cullman, AL – Pottery

Reata Nix – Birmingham, AL – Handmade shirts/jewelry

Roni Norbut – Arab, AL – Burlap door hangers, crochet, sewing misc.

Chris Patterson – Rainbow City, AL – Pottery jewelry

Melanie Patterson – Warrior, AL – Book Author, metalwork, document stands

Jim Payne – Calhoun, TN – Hummingbird feeders

Jason Pearce – Cullman, AL – Artisan Pet Treats

Cindy Petty – Ball Ground, GA – Rag Quilts

David Pugh – Morristown, TN – Photo slates, keychains, license plates

Kristin Quick – Vinemont, AL – Baked goods

Tim Reid – Chattanooga, TN – Wood turner

Lori Rhodes – Pinson, AL – Jewelry

Pat Rike – Bristol, VA – Window clings, and fairy lights

James Rutherford – Shannon, MS – Metal art, jewelry

Bill Sansing – Pinson, AL – Mixed Media

Phyllis Sauls – Gadsden, AL – Appliqued ladies clothing and handcrafted spoon jewelry

James Sebastian – Huntsville, AL – Chainsaw carvings

Tim Sebastian – Huntsville, AL – Concrete statues and woodcarvings

Dan Skinner – Nashville, TN – Hot and cold aromatherapy wraps

Graciella Smith – Cullman, AL – Artist

Liz Smith – Joppa, AL – Photography

Glenda Stiefel – Fyffe, AL – Glass yard art

Jim Tompkins – Athens, AL – Woodwork

David and Melonie Thompson – Danville, AL – Metal Cut-Outs

Shirley Troilo – Guntersville, AL – Acrylic Art Paintings

Marty Vaughn – Cullman, AL – Windchimes

David Waldrep – Edgewood, NM – Lathe woodturning

Laura Walker – Cullman, AL – Fine Art

Marvin and Maureen Wallace – Decatur, AL – Monogram keychains, cell phone holders and small paintings

Alyssa Watson – Hayden, AL – Decorated Cookies

Anita Watson – Columbia, TN – Fudge

Leonda Whetstone – Huntsville, AL – Baskets

Margaret Whitley – Columbia, TN – Machine Embroidery

Dennis Williams – Tallahassee, FL – Wooden toys

Jamie Williams – Arab, AL – Landscape Photography

Susan Williams – Abbeville, MS – Ceramics and goat milk soap

Fr. Paschal Yohe, MFVA – Irondale, AL – Ceramics, leatherwork, and rosaries

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you