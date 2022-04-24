Sandra Abbott – Cullman, AL – Pottery
Ken Adams – Easley, SC – Mixed media 3D
Tammy Alexander – Warrior, AL – Salsa
Jessica Allen – Cullman, AL – Wood picture frames
Debra Ashworth – Hayden, AL – Doll clothing, hairbows, sewing
Rami Awwad – Tuscumbia, AL – Hand carved Bethlehem olivewood
Sammy Aycock – Rose Hill, MS – Metal Crafts
Lisa Baldone – Birmingham, AL – glass, jewelry, art
John and Kathi Barber – Handcrafted earrings and cell purses
Matt and Linda Barry – Sewanee, TN – Perennial Plants
Vyron Bearden – Muscle Shoals, AL – Wood turned pens, bowls, cutting boards, cheese slicers
Terry Benefield – Heflin, AL – Birdhouses- Garden wrought iron
Kathy Bowdoin – Montgomery, AL – Handcrafted magnetic jewelry
Sandy Brady – Steele, AL – Woodcrafts, soft sculpture
Dylan Britt – Higdon, AL – Leather
Randy Bullard – Smyrna, TN – Handpainted Gourd birdhouses, halos
Aaron Burchell – Vinemont, AL – Woodworking and home decor
Peggy Burkett – Hanceville, AL – Painting on distressed wood
Chris Bussler – Fayetteville, TN – Acrylic Paintings
Dennis Campbell – Gurley, AL – Non woven baskets and bowls
Steve and Mechele Carter – Haleyville, AL – Driftwood Art
Larry Childers – Toney, AL – Woodwork – Pet feeders, scroll art
Larry Couch – Cullman, AL – Woodworking – Birdhouses
Kay Cornelius – Killen, AL – Hats
Ray Cousins – Hoover, AL – Natural products
Janette Cramer – Danville, AL – Ceramics
Ruth Crist – Hueytown, AL – Wreaths, mailbox decor and crocheted toys
Susan Crowe – Pell City, AL – Baby and Kitchen items
Sheri Deburcheo – Powell, TN – Sugar scrubs
Marion Dennis – Coosada, AL – Beeswax products and honey
Sandra Dickerson – Somerville, AL – Vintage tin jewelry, wood hair sticks
Emma Duncan – Birmingham, AL – Handmade pet items
Kim Duncan – Athens, AL – Home decor, door and porch signs, tabletop decor
Ray Dutton – Moulton, AL – Birdhouses
Deborah Elliott – Birmingham, AL – Art
Lorenzo and Lauren Estrada – Temple, GA – concrete garden statuary
Bay Etheredge, Locust Fork, AL – Horseshoe Art
Connie Farish – Shelby, AL – Fired Glass
Debra Farley – Pelham, AL – Jewelry
Bill Finklea – Columbiana, TN – Kettle Korn
J.A. Fleming – Montgomery, AL – Acrylic and antler art
David Fortenberry – Huntsville, AL – Woodworking – Bow knives, cutting boards, rolling pins
David Geyer – Columbia, TN – Ladies Clothing
Gibbs Garden Center – Hanceville, AL – Plants
Paul Glenn – Birmingham, AL – Woodwork
Billy and Peggy Goodman – Anderson, AL – Birdhouses, Carpenter Bee Traps
Tonya Gray – Gadsden, AL – Laser engraved items
Gina Green – Decatur, AL – Beaded crosses/jewelry
Brian and Paige Greer – Falkville, AL – Jewelry
Hollie Guffey – Steele, AL – Sweets
Tonia Hart – Pratt, AL – Unique dream catchers/antler art
Teresa Hartley and Stacie Galbraith – Pottery
Edward and Patricia Heerten – McCalla, AL – Woodworking
Theresa Heffner – Hayden, AL – Stained Glass
June Henderson – Holly Pond, AL – Kitchen items, purses and keyrings
Oneal Hicks – Town Creek, AL – Wood
Marcus Hilden – New Market, AL – Blacksmith
Tammy Hill – Vinemont, AL – Handmade furniture, birdhouses, accessories
Renee Hoffman – Vinemont, AL – Handmzde gnomes, earrings, pillow covers
Connie Hulsey – Decatur, AL – Recycled Crafts
Susan Irvin – Madison, AL – Licorice
Liping Jackson – Clinton, MS – Handmade Clay Animals, hummingbird feeders, and hand knotting bracelets
George Jones – Florence, AL – Broommaker
Timothy Jones – Jasper, AL – Carved wood plaques
Julie Kelley – Jasper, AL – Candles
June Kelley – Cullman, AL – Silk flower arrangements
Donna Kessler – Franklin, TN – Gourmet Caramel Apples
Don King – Cullman, AL – Leather hats
Marypat Klee – Huntsville, AL – Wreaths
Allan Kress – Baileyton, AL – Blacksmith
Jerry Lashley – Lithia Springs, GA – Cypress Outdoor Furniture
Johanna Littleton – Decatur, AL – Art
June Lusty – Franklin, TN – Leather
Lynn Lusty – Old Hickory, TN – Macrame and pottery
Rose Marcus – Toney, AL – Doorhangers and wood crafts
Jack Marshall – Folsom, La – Cinnamon roasted nuts
Robert and Mary Martindale – Russellville, AL – Ceramics and Clay
Mary Mattingly – Alabaster, AL – Dish Flowers
Jeff Mayfield – Pulaski, TN – Pottery
Heaven McCauley – Piedmont, AL – Purses
Jeanne McCostlin – Hazel Green, AL – Driftwood Art, Glass Art
Heather McDurmon – Rome, GA – Fiber wearables
Roger McGuire – Falkville, AL – Wood
Sook Mellen – Madison, AL – Painted Gourds
Jacqualin Miller – Huntsville, AL – Fiber
Nikki Miller – Falkville, AL – Candle and soap making
Elizabeth Mize – Northport, AL – Etched Glassware
Lucy and Thomas Moore -Anniston, AL – Handmade puppets
Tracy Moore – Trussville, AL – Clothing
Angela Morris – Vestavia, AL – Jewelry and gifts
Cristi Narrell – Vinemont, AL – Woodwork, home decor
Chad Nelson – Cullman, AL – Pottery
Reata Nix – Birmingham, AL – Handmade shirts/jewelry
Roni Norbut – Arab, AL – Burlap door hangers, crochet, sewing misc.
Chris Patterson – Rainbow City, AL – Pottery jewelry
Melanie Patterson – Warrior, AL – Book Author, metalwork, document stands
Jim Payne – Calhoun, TN – Hummingbird feeders
Jason Pearce – Cullman, AL – Artisan Pet Treats
Cindy Petty – Ball Ground, GA – Rag Quilts
David Pugh – Morristown, TN – Photo slates, keychains, license plates
Kristin Quick – Vinemont, AL – Baked goods
Tim Reid – Chattanooga, TN – Wood turner
Lori Rhodes – Pinson, AL – Jewelry
Pat Rike – Bristol, VA – Window clings, and fairy lights
James Rutherford – Shannon, MS – Metal art, jewelry
Bill Sansing – Pinson, AL – Mixed Media
Phyllis Sauls – Gadsden, AL – Appliqued ladies clothing and handcrafted spoon jewelry
James Sebastian – Huntsville, AL – Chainsaw carvings
Tim Sebastian – Huntsville, AL – Concrete statues and woodcarvings
Dan Skinner – Nashville, TN – Hot and cold aromatherapy wraps
Graciella Smith – Cullman, AL – Artist
Liz Smith – Joppa, AL – Photography
Glenda Stiefel – Fyffe, AL – Glass yard art
Jim Tompkins – Athens, AL – Woodwork
David and Melonie Thompson – Danville, AL – Metal Cut-Outs
Shirley Troilo – Guntersville, AL – Acrylic Art Paintings
Marty Vaughn – Cullman, AL – Windchimes
David Waldrep – Edgewood, NM – Lathe woodturning
Laura Walker – Cullman, AL – Fine Art
Marvin and Maureen Wallace – Decatur, AL – Monogram keychains, cell phone holders and small paintings
Alyssa Watson – Hayden, AL – Decorated Cookies
Anita Watson – Columbia, TN – Fudge
Leonda Whetstone – Huntsville, AL – Baskets
Margaret Whitley – Columbia, TN – Machine Embroidery
Dennis Williams – Tallahassee, FL – Wooden toys
Jamie Williams – Arab, AL – Landscape Photography
Susan Williams – Abbeville, MS – Ceramics and goat milk soap
Fr. Paschal Yohe, MFVA – Irondale, AL – Ceramics, leatherwork, and rosaries
