Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday:
2/22
Theft of property, first degree-cash: no location reported.
Harassing communications: no location reported.
Theft of property, fourth degree-miscellaneous: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
2/23
Harassment: Mitchell Road NE.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to a 2008 Suzuki: 2nd Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
2/21
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 27, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/22
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving without a license: female, 52, of Trafford, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; speeding: female, 43, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of child pornography; production of child pornography; aggravated criminal surveillance : male, 25, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- driving without a license; driving while license revoked, two counts; driving under the influence; switched tag; insurance violation; failure to yield: male, 33, of Baileyton, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 37, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree; resisting arrest; assault, second degree: male, 48, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
2/23
Harassment: male, 40, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 53, of Somerville, arrested in Falkville.
Theft of property, fourth degree: male, 55, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
2/20
Trespassing: County Road 616.
Attempting to elude a law enforcement officer: County Road 557.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1763.
Domestic violence: County Road 557.
Theft of property: County Road 222.
2/21
Theft of property: County Road 702.
Theft of property: County Road 1302.
Theft of property: County Road 310.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1030.
Burglary: Hwy. 69 N.
Domestic violence: County Road 1756.
Cruelty to animals; theft of property: County Road 1101.
2/22
Domestic violence: County Road 1225.
Theft of property: County Road 426.
Burglary: Hwy. 69 N.
Assault: County Road 1809.
Receiving stolen property: Industrial Drive SW.
Theft of property: County Road 1093.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
2/21
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: 55, arrested at Cullman County Jail.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): female, 34, arrested on County road 1435.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1215.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 36, arrested on County Road 1030.
2/22
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts: female, 28, arrested on County Road 617.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 33, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 31, arrested at Blountsville Police Department.
Receiving stolen vehicle; failure to appear- driving while license suspended: male, 19, arrested on Industrial Drive SW.
Harassing Communications: female, 35, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 66, arrested on County Road 264.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 25, arrested on County Road 998.
Non-support (parent): male, 34, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
2/23
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 20, arrested on County Road 222.
