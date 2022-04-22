Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
4/18
Domestic violence, third degree: Terrell J. Hubbard, 30, of Birmingham, arrested on I-65.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; driving while license revoked: Douglas L. Dixon, 31, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; harassment; attempting to elude; insurance violation: Daniel A. Ellis, 42, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts; improper lane usage; driving under the influence; insurance violation; theft of property, fourth degree: Patrick S. Creel, 46, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts: Sierra B. Yager, 21, of Warrior, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; insurance violation, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree; driving without a license, two counts: James I. Tanner, Jr., 30, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag; theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespassing, third degree: Sunny K. McDonald, 45, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- minor in possession/consumption of alcoholic beverage; improper muffler; driving without a license; insurance violation: James E. Garrett, 24, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/19
Theft of property, fourth degree: Steven D. Coots, 32, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street/Cleveland Avenue SW.
4/20
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; driving while license revoked, two counts; expired tag: Joseph M. Pruett, 35, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Lexie D. Martin, 20, of Danville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property: fourth degree: Christy B. Martin, 46, of Danville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Kage A. Mitchell, 23, of Town Creek, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- vehicle entering from private drive; driving under the influence; domestic violence, third degree: Daniel K. Lopez, 32, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW/I-65.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; concealing a pistol without a permit: Robert M. Walters, 55, of Bessemer, arrested on Hwy. 157.
4/21
Theft of property, third degree: Gregory P. Wynn, 46, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: James A. Woodard, 62, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Zakariah D. Thornton, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, two counts; failure to signal; driving while license suspended: David G. Golden, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Christopher S. Bell, 32, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license: Leann C. Echols, 33, of Falkville, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Nohemi M. Hernandez, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication; criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; leaving the scene of an accident: Shayla C. Williams, 27, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; expired tag: Leroy S. Miller, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
4/18
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rodriquez Kareem Belton, 20, arrested on I-65 NB.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; no plainly visible tag; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of liability insurance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of a controlled substance: Stephanie Gambrill Black, 40, arrested at Good Hope.
Domestic assault-harassment-family: Crystal N. Cowley, 36, arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment-family; driving under the influence of alcohol: Cassie Marie Floyd, 27, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 N.
Simple assault-family: Jesus Adriane Regalado, Jr., 34, arrested on County Road 747.
Sell/distribute amphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: David Edward Taylor, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment-family: Bradley William, 41, arrested on County Road 1435.
4/19
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Jeffery George Bates, 53, arrested at the Escambia County Jail.
Parole violation- unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts: Chelsie Nicole Bolan, 21, arrested in Lawrence County.
Failure to appear- driving while license are suspended, revoked or cancelled: Donald Lee Edwards, 63, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Samantha Jane Hanson, 43, arrested on County Road 1082.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Christopher Lee Ingle, 32, arrested on County Road 690.
Driving while license suspended, two counts: Jimmie Don Jones, Jr., 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Rebecca Lynn Latham, 48, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Dakota James Martin, 21, arrested on County Road 747.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Kenneth Dale Pace, 36, arrested at Newman’s Tree Service.
Simple assault-family: Melissa Gail Peoples, 40, arrested on County Road 233.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; counterfeiting; forged instrument; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; sale of stolen property, less than $500: Zakariah Dewayne Thornton, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/20
Grand jury- aggravated assault-family (other weapon); aggravated assault-non-family (other weapon); failure to appear- burglary-residence-no force; theft from residence; attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended, two counts; reckless driving: Christopher Shaunn Andrew Bell, 32, arrested at the Dekalb County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amber Lacole Burrows, 37, arrested on McNabb Road.
Aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): Damon Blade Dempsey, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of heroin; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: James Larry Dingler, Jr., 28, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Stephanie Lynn Duncan, 46, arrested at 285 County Road 431.
Simple assault-family; public intoxication: Virginia Dare Dunn, 29, arrested on County Road 447.
Possession of heroin; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Logan Neil Eddleman, 30, arrested on County Road 1669.
Aggravated assault-non family (strong arm): Andrew Mark Hammond, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassing communications: Kimberly Darlene Havard, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): Jamal Miles Hawkins, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Edward Olin Jones, 66, arrested on County Road 617.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Spencer Alek Lucas, 22, arrested at 2676 County Road 1107.
Public intoxication: Crystal Ann Martin, 37, arrested on County Road 1807.
Aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): Dallas Chase Sandlin, 24, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.