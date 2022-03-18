Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:
3/14
Grand Jury indictment- unlawful breaking/entering of a motor vehicle; theft of property, second degree: Ryan D. Clark, 22, of Jasper, arrested in Arley.
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- switched tag: Sara E. Williams, 35, of Madison, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/15
Failure to appear- insurance violation; failure to register vehicle; driving while license revoked: Brian R. Barton, 40, of Double Springs, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
3/16
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dachery D. Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Driving under the influence: Johnathon F. Heaton, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157/Eva Road NE.
3/17
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license revoked; driving without a license: Kelly B. Graves, 53, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, three counts; failure to signal; driving while license suspended; expired tag, two counts; driving without a license, two counts: Skylar N. Olinger, 30, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury indictment- forgery, third degree; possession of a forged instrument: John D. Marsee, 41, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Catherine S. Warwick, 53, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/14
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; public intoxication: Justin Adrian Jamie Capps, 39, arrested at Dora Police Department.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Peggy Davis Chaffin, 56, arrested on Nichols Avenue NW.
Failure to appear- possession of heroin, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, four counts: Jason Tyler Crawford, 33, arrested at Jacks West Point.
Failure to appear- following too close: Stacy Dion Edwards, 45, arrested on County Road 522.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Austin Montgomery Hallmark, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kayla Ashlei Marie Hanson, 30, arrested on County Road 1718.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine: Michael Lee Lambert, 40, arrested at Moulton Wal-mart.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Jose Luis Mendoza, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft -miscellaneous, $00-less than $1500; receiving stolen property, $500-less than $1500: Brandon Ray Phillips, 38, arrested at Dora Police Department.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Akilah Makeda Taylor, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Nicholas Wayne West, 33, arrested at Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
3/15
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); burglary-residence (force): Kevin Russell Anders, 37, arrested on AL. Hwy. 67/AL. Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; no seat belt: Brian Randy Barton, 40, arrested at Nesmith Exxon.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; failure to register vehicle; operating a vehicle without insurance: Christopher Todd Burton, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Nichole Lee Burton, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Michael Cody Davis, 33, arrested on Day Gap Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Toni Jai Parson, 33, arrested on Main Street NE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Joseph Lee Peebles, 39, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Joel L. Sittloh, 56, arrested on Main Street SW.
Arson-residence: Rodney Chad Speegle, 44, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 47, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
3/16
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution; attempting to elude a police officer; bench warrant: Robert Morris Armstrong, 41, arrested on County Road 747/County Road 735.
Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old: Dylan Cone, 18, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury- criminal mischief-damage to private property; robbery-street (other weapon): Barry Daniel Graves, 37, arrested at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Kelly Benard Graves, 53, arrested on County Road 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Misty Grinfield, 42, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Paul Floyd Joiner II, 55, arrested on County Road 1435.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Edward Olin Jones, 66, arrested on County Road 617.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Phillip Dwight Parker, 54, arrested on Welcome Road.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: Christian Xavier Smith, 30, arrested on County Road 1112.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Rodney Lang Smith, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
