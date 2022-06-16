Cullman, AL St. Bernard is excited to host the 2022 Alumni Reunion the weekend of June 24-26, 2022 for all classes paying special attention to the classes ending in (2) and (7).
Alumni are invited to meet up with friends for a round of golf at Terri Pines Country Club on Friday to tee off just after noon. Friday evening a fish fry will take place on the quad at St. Bernard by Freddie Day.
Alumni may check in on Friday at 4 p.m. or from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday.
Saturday morning alumni can enjoy a run/walk through the wooded trails at St. Bernard before breakfast. Following breakfast, Abbot Marcus will present a program in the Heidrich Library followed by a BBQ Chicken lunch at noon.
Goat Island Brewery has extended an invitation to all alumni to join them for an afternoon of fun from 1-4 p.m. (Dutch treat). Ave Maria Grotto is also open for tours.
Join the monks for Vespers in the Abbey Church at 4:30 p.m. Followed by Mass at 5:30 p.m. An alumni social will be held on the quad at 6:15 p.m. followed by a steak dinner at 7:15 p.m.
On Sunday enjoy breakfast at St. Bernard Dining Hall followed by Mass with the Monastic Community at 10:30 a.m.
For the entire weekend the cost is $150 per person. This includes - Check in on Friday afternoon and a fish fry with Freddie Day Catering under the tent Friday night. Saturday this package includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. There will be plenty of time to tour the campus, hike the trails, take a trip through town, and revisit old stomping grounds. (Does not include Boniface Hall reservations.)
To register visit www.one.bidpal.net/sbalumnireunion22